I would have married more than six wives if I didn’t marry my wife – Engr. Olayiwola

The Olayiwolas are a dramatic bunch. Married on September 30, 1978, the husband, Engineer Ademola Olayiwola, an electrical contractor and wife, Muinat Olayiwola, a civil servant turned trader, would have been married for 42 years by the end of September. They both told the story of their more-than-4-decades-long marriage to YUSUFF ADEBAYO while recalling the highs and the lows. Excerpts…

How has the journey been so far, sir?

Actually, I can’t say it’s been totally smooth but I appreciate our creator for making us be together up till now. The road is fairly fine.

And that fairly fine; is it because your wife is gentle and submissive or you are more understanding of her?

Well, actually to say the truth, I’d say if not that I’m married to her, I would have married more than six wives; she’s very tolerant and we are enjoying ourselves.

Do you share in that belief as well madam?

Yes. He’s a loving and very caring husband to me, his wife, and to the children. God has been with us. Things haven’t gone too bad and they are not too good as well but we thank God.

Could you remember the first time you saw him?

Yes but I did not notice him at all on that fateful day. One of my sisters was getting married. He is a friend to the husband of that lady. I was there doing my thing as usual. I didn’t know there was someone there looking at me and observing things. By the following week, I was coming from my office. I worked as a typist at the Ministry of Education at that time. He just came to meet me and asked me out. I didn’t say yes and I didn’t say no too. That sister of mine now called me later and told me that there is a man who she wanted me to see. I told her someone approached me already but I didn’t know the person was from her. So, that’s it. We met and started from there.

Sir, is that how you remember the entire scenario as well?

Well, on that day she is referring to, I saw her in the gathering of so many girls. I just told myself, this will be a very suitable lady to get married to. That day, I didn’t make any move but after the ceremony, I spoke to my friend’s wife about her. Co-incidentally, my brother had a giant electronic store beside her house. So, I saw her passing by and just greeted her. That was the beginning of the journey. Eventually, I won her heart.

You both have established that the first time of meeting was at the wedding of your friend which gives the impression that you most likely were of marriageable age already at the time. So, when you saw her, how assured were you about making her your wife?

Well, you’re a man too. There’s a spiritual thing that tells you, see, that’s your woman. Actually, I happened to be the only one among my friends that wasn’t married yet. So, they’ve been on my neck to get married but I was only focused on my business at the time. But I found her very calm and suitable for a man like me. So, I was serious with her from the outset and I felt that connection. Within less than three to four months, I was sure she is my wife.

How tough was it for you to get her to say yes to you?

You know women generally… She was dramatic and arrogant at the beginning. But with the fact that I was persistent, she eventually fell for me.

Madam, what was it exactly about him that convinced you that this might be a good person to get married to?

Well, the way I saw him, he fulfilled my wants. He wasn’t into all the unnecessary dressing styles that were in town then. He was just natural. The way he talks is endearing. He doesn’t smoke. He’s never taken alcohol. He can’t even take any drug with anything alcoholic. So, those were desirable qualities to me.

As a woman, how do you remember your wedding day? How exciting was that day for you?

To God be the glory! He had no mother but he had a father. I still had both then although all of them are gone now. My father was particularly excited about me getting married. I was his only child. Not just that, they experienced stillbirths about 12 times before they had me. So, he was very excited when I was going to get married and he wanted to do it elaborately. But at the same time, he was worried because people were telling him not to be elaborate about it. It was more about his joy that day than mine. He was very happy.

Sir, I’m going to direct this to you. Two people, who do not know each other before; they met, fell in love, did the whole courtship thing and decided to get married.Therefore, they have to live with each other forever afterwards. In the face of individual differences, how tough was it for you to keep the home together particularly in the earliest days of your marriage?

Wherever love stands, individual differences stand no chance. We started roughly and I’m not saying this because she’s here with me, I genuinely enjoyed her. Sometimes I think that they knew she was going to marry someone like me, that’s why they brought her up the way they did. Actually, I’m a little bit tough to live with. I’m sorry but at times due to my nature, I may decide to prove difficult. So, when I’m going out in the morning, I’ll just tell her if you’re not careful I’ll come back to this house with a divorce suit. Meanwhile, I’m only bragging. Believe me, when I come back home later at night, I’ll find her weeping. Why? She’ll say, you’ve said you’d divorce me and I kept wondering where I would go to because when I was leaving my father’s house they told me that I couldn’t come back. Hearing that, I’ll just hug her and plead with her. So honestly, I would have married more than six wives if I didn’t marry my wife.

Madam, how do you cope with him on days when according to him, he decides to be ‘tough to live with’?

I stay with my children. I find solace in them.

To what extent did the warning you were given not to return to your father’s house help you in staying put with him even when things grew hot and tough?

I’ll say it helped. At the same time, the ways things are now, some parents are not like that. But, even as the Holy Book told us, divorce is something that God hates but if the situation between a couple is getting worse and coming to a point of threatening each other’s life, that is where separation comes in. But then, some parents are not even encouraging their kids to stay in their matrimonial homes now. They even inflat the tension between couples. One of my kids once told me, she was having issues with her husband and I told her point blank, did I choose him for you? Some of these people getting married today are still babies. They don’t know how tough interpersonal relationships can be.

So 42 years of being married. Ma’am, what has been the happiest moment of these years for you?

Well, I’ve been the happiest woman on earth since I got married to him but then I grew happier when we moved to a house of our own; this house. The first night we spent here, I was just moving around. I couldn’t even sleep. The second time, I think when I got my twins. They were my first children. I was extremely happy. I was just looking at them. I couldn’t believe I gave birth to them because my parents experienced stillbirth many times so I couldn’t even believe that I can live long enough to have kids of my own. I was so happy.

What about you sir?

It’s like what she just said. When we had our twins, I held one of them and I saw the resemblance to my mother who died in 1971 in that little girl. I felt very happy. When my first son qualified as an electrical engineer, a peak that I wasn’t able to attain, I was very happy as well. The third is about the house.

And what would you consider the toughest?

Honestly, that would be when we had problem in our former house. We went from me buying a brand new beetle in 1982 to finding it difficult to feed my family. And it happened because some people had planted some things in the house before we moved in. It was spiritual. In fact, I had to give out the beetle to a mechanic. So, we had to move out. And with God standing by us and she standing by me too, within five months, we recovered everything we lost.

