I wouldn’t have become APC candidate without govs –Tinubu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he would not have won the presidential primary without the support of the governors. He promised to “devote 100 per cent of my time and energy to serving Nigeria, assuring Nigerians that they “will have it better with me, not 50 per cent in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, 50 per cent in Nigeria” if elected. The former Lagos State governor made the declaration during an interactive session with the Tijjaniyyah Sect in Kano on Sunday. Speaking during a series of meetings with Ullamas and some pastors, Tinubu said the governors’ backing has given him the courage and determination to gun for the exalted seat. He said: “You firmly stood by me in the hours of need during the primary of our party and that made me the candidate of the APC and that is a great source of pride because others are still battling their governors.” Tinubu tongue lashed the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to deliver in its 16 years in power, insisting that the party has nothing new to offer. He said: “PDP spent 16 years ruling the nation but failed woefully to understand that power is the main economic driver without which one will be running a borrowed economy which would not make any impact on his citizens.” He lamented that after the PDP spent $16 billion on powerthecountrystillbattles with frequent power shortages and transmission failures. In attendance at the meeting with the Tijjaniyyah at the Kano Government House were his running mate, Kashim Shettima; Governors Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), as well as former APC Interim Chairman Chief Bisi Akande. The Tijjaniyyah leader, Sheikh Bashir Tijjani Usman Zangon Bareebah presented a list of issues that they want Tinubu to address if elected. It included improved electricity, security, agriculture, provision and completion of dams and quality education for Nigerians. In his response, Tinubu said the answers to some of their demands are contained in his manifesto. He said he wants to be President because of his commitment to bettering the lives of all Nigerians. He said: “I promise to devote 100 per cent of my time and energy to serving Nigeria. You will have it better with me, not 50 per cent in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, 50 per cent in Nigeria. “There is a strong nexus between the place of Kano as a centre of prosperity and my plan for Nigeria. What I pledge is a revamped economy which will renew the hope of our people.” He added: “I have a special interest in addressing the problem of the dead or comatose Kano industrial estates in Sharada, Bompai, Panshekara, Jogana, etc., which were vibrant in the 70s and 80s. We understand the reason why those companies collapsed and we have a plan to revive them and make them competitive.” The northern business community, business leaders and captains of industry endorsed Tinubu and Shettima. Ganduje said Kano and Lagos have always maintained a long-standing relationship which will be strengthened under Tinubu he labelled “a Kano man”.

