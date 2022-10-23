I wouldn’t have become APC candidate without govs – Tinubu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he would not have won the presidential primary without the support of the governors.

He promised to “devote 100 per cent of my time and energy to serving Nigeria, assuring Nigerians that they “will have it better with me, not 50 per cent in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, 50 per cent in Nigeria” if elected.

The former Lagos State governor made the declaration during an interactive session with the Tijjaniyyah Sect in Kano on Sunday.

Speaking during a series of meetings with Ullamas and some pastors, Tinubu said the governors’ backing has given him the courage and determination to gun for the exalted seat.

He said: “You firmly stood by me in the hours of need during the primary of our party and that made me the candidate of the APC and that is a great source of pride because others are still battling their governors.”

Tinubu tongue lashed the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to deliver in its 16 years in power, insisting that the party has nothing new to offer.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...