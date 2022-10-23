Politics

I wouldn’t have become APC candidate without govs – Tinubu

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has said he would not have won the presidential primary without the support of the governors.

He promised to “devote 100 per cent of my time and energy to serving Nigeria, assuring Nigerians that they “will have it better with me, not 50 per cent in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, 50 per cent in Nigeria” if elected.

The former Lagos State governor made the declaration during an interactive session with the Tijjaniyyah Sect in Kano on Sunday.

Speaking during a series of meetings with Ullamas and some pastors, Tinubu said the governors’ backing has given him the courage and determination to gun for the exalted seat.

He said: “You firmly stood by me in the hours of need during the primary of our party and that made me the candidate of the APC and that is a great source of pride because others are still battling their governors.”

Tinubu tongue lashed the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for failing to deliver in its 16 years in power, insisting that the party has nothing new to offer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Buhari goofed in Lekki massacre, says Onovo

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE

Martin Onovo, a trained Petroleum Engineer and presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2015 general election speaks, in this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE on the #EndSARS protest and the killing of several youths     How do you see the protest embarked on by some youths in the past two weeks? […]
Politics

2023: ‘No automatic ticket for you’, Ogun PDP tells Adebutu, Jimi Lawal, others

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Saturday insisted that there is no automatic ticket for any aspirant of the party ahead of the 2023 election. The Chairman of the party, Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele stated this when his state led exco officially received Jimi Lawal, an associate of Kaduna State Governor, Mallam […]
Politics

Why Ebonyi youths must show interest in politics, by Mbam

Posted on Author In this interview with UCHENNA INYA,

Chief Maurice Mbam is a former President General of Izzi Nnodo Youth Forum. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the dichotomy in his Izzi clan, his House of Representatives ambition and Senator Sam Egwu’s third term bid for the Senate, among other issues     You have declared for the House of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica