‘I wrote love letters for 12 months before my wife agreed’

Clement Ovokeroye Paul is the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State on New Media. In this interview with Pauline Onyibe, Paul who just concluded the traditional marriage rites of his wife after 19 years of courtship, narrates how he was able to remain steadfast to her

Can you give a little history of how it started?

It all started in 2002. We are from the same community. We are born and brought up in the same community.

By the time she travelled out of the community to Lagos and after her primary school, she returned to her home town and so there was a day, I was just going out and sighted her.

Something said I should approach her and I did. Being that it was the first impression she didn’t give me much attention. So she left. I have to proof to her that I meant what I said and we started in 2002.

Then we were in secondary school. I was in SS1 and then she was in JSS2. We started right from that time till date.

Although along the line, we had issues because of the delay in fulfilling the marital rite. But I was actually proving that I was ready to live up to the expectations. Because after our secondary school, I had to travel out of the community then.

I left her and came to Yenagoa to struggle for survival. I spent about six years in Yenagoa before I gained admission to study in NDU. A year later, she also gained admission to study at the Federal College of Education, Omoku.

So both of us were in school in different campus but occasionally, we will see each other but I kept on reminding her that we are coming from somewhere and we are equally going to somewhere. The journey might be very slow, but where we are going to, we may not know but certainly we are going to a place where none of us will regret the course of us being together.

We are where we are now because first of all we believed in each other. We believed in each other because she knew that I’m the person she will want to spend the rest of her life with and she equally made up her mind to fulfil and have that come to pass.

I also see her as the very person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with and also kept to my word. Sometimes it is tempting when you go out and you are faced with a lot of women and a lot of people.

You could be tempted to make a change of mind but each time we are faced with such challenges, I will remember that we have promised never to leave each other. As a man haven promised her that I was going to marry her, I resolved to keep that promise.

How old were you when you started this relationship?

We were both under 20 then. I was about 17 and she was about 16.

What gave you the courage to confront her and how did you know that this one was meant for you?

Despite our disposition, we were both Christians and I know that as a Christian, I will one day have a woman that I will call my wife and with whom I’m going to raise my children with. While growing up, I equally had that at the back of my mind.

While we were struggling on how to make money to go to school, I was actually thinking of the person I’m going to settle down with. So when I saw her, I like her outward appearance. It was her outward appearance that first attracted her to me.

When I saw her she wasn’t a perfect human being. She was just as I was even now I’m not perfect but in the course of our relationship, we were able to groom each other just like what the bible said train up a child the way she should grow. When she grows, she will never depart from it.

So we were telling each other what we liked, what we like and what we didn’t like. And we were keeping to all those do and don’ts. We were both patient and I think I should commend her because women are not like men.

Most women have soft mind and most of them are equally moved by what they see.

And so some find themselves in a situation whereby things are not going well, they will be tempted to have a change of mind but in her case, despite the challenges, she was able to remain focused and dedicated and let me also add that it is equally true that women contribute to the success of their husbands to an extent and for this, I mean that she has equally contributed to the progress I have had over time. After her NCE education, she came to Yenagoa.

Then my mother was alive and she was into petty trade and she came to support her. Then we hadn’t held the traditional rites but my mother seeing the kind of person she is equally accepted her and she was equally telling me that I should try my best to keep her.

So when she came to Yenagoa and she offered to support my mother. She was supporting her and it was through that support that my mother was able to contribute her widow’s mite while I was in school. So to an extent she contributed to my growth.

Even after the death of my mother and after service while there was no job, she was equally hustling. She started trading also.

When you saw her at that tender age what was on your intention?

My intention was not to have her and then leave her. My intention when I met her, after expressing my feelings to her, I made her to know that she is the person I’m going to get married to. That was what I told her.

How did she accept? She was not even afraid?

Like I mentioned earlier, it took me 12 months to convince her to accepting my proposal. I was actually proposing to have her as my girlfriend and then in the process, the relationship metamorphosed into marriage.

That was what I told her at that time when we were still very young. I told her that I was not just going to date her and leave her but if she agrees, we will both work together and get married in the process. Back then, we were only writing love letters. Then I didn’t have a phone then and she didn’t also have.

So we were communicating through letters. I remembered writing letters continuously for 12 months before she was able to accept the offer. I made it known to her that I was going to marry her.

How were you still able to remain focused because this love of a thing, some persons would have fallen apart?

Well it was quite challenging but the kind of woman she is, she is not the type that is totally dependent. Of course she had parents also who were also providing for her needs but I was able to remain focused because I was determined to further my education. Whatever I have now apart from the grace of God, she with the support of other people contributed. She equally supported the idea that we should give education priority. That was one of the things that made me to remain focused.

How were you able to handle the emotional part of it because it would have been emotionally challenging. May be, along the line she will get pregnant?

One of the subjects I was good at while in the secondary school was biology and a particular topic helped us during our relationship at the beginning part of our relationship which is family planning or reproduction.

Despite the fact that we were in a relationship, we were very careful and mindful of what we do at a time because we were equally aware that intercourse could lead to pregnancy. And when you put a woman in a family way, you will be having a double wahala. So I was very mindful. I was also very calculatives so I understand her body system as well.

What were some of the challenges that confronted you in your relationship?

We had quite a handful of challenges in the course of our relationship. One of them was the discouragement from peers and associates that I’m not going keep my part of the bargain because it actually took a long time.

The relationship has existed for a very long time and while I was in school, people were trying to suggest somebody else.

They thought we were not actually going to marry each other because they felt I was going to get someone on campus because I might think that she is not good enough though there were instances where she also mentioned it but I have to also encourage her and discourage her from thinking in that direction. I made her to understand and I asked her to take me by my words that I was serious and I was going to the keep part of the bargain.

After my degree, most graduates you know find it difficult to get a job and that also delayed the whole thing and she was equally saying that in fact, she wasn’t expecting that we were going to have the marriage as soon as when we had it.

But I told her that God is the one that provides for everything. In due time, he was going to do that. We had a lot of challenges but we were able to surmount them with understanding and maturity.

Was there any moment along the line that you thought about dropping her?

No. there was no such moment. I never thought of dropping her. In fact I was the one encouraging her to remain focused and be determined. If I had taken that decision it would have been very easy because I’m the man. When those thoughts will come, I should be the one telling her. I told her to remain focused encouraging her that we are going somewhere.

What is your advice for the youths?

What I will tell the youths of today is that any relationship they find themselves in, they should be focused. They should remain faithful and they should not write any partner off because everyone has a destiny and one thing they need to do is to avoid the life of pretense particularly at the very beginning of a relationship.

Why most relationships scatter along the line is because of pretense. Probably because of love, you pretend to like what a particular partner is doing in a relationship which you will find difficult to endure for a life time.

I will advise that whenever you start a relationship, you should try as much as possible to groom and train the partner the way you will want the partner to be even in old age. For example, if a partner is doing what you don’t like, you should be able to point it out so that when you get along in a relationship, reacting to such a thing may not be a new thing in the process.

The young ones should remain faithful and they should learn to pray for one another to succeed.

And they should support each other to succeed particularly the female partners. It is better to be with a man and support him to grow so that when the man grows and succeeds, you will be part of the history of that successful man.

Nowadays some are not ready to grow with their partners. They are after already made. They should go for love and support their loved ones to succeed. And when you promise somebody, keep to your promise.

Like this: Like Loading...