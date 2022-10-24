Sports

I-YESS International Golf Academy to partner PGA Nigeria, others

The perception that golf is a sport for the elitist class may soon be completely demystified as I-YESS International Golf Academy will be partnering with the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Nigeria and other stakeholders for a full-blown grassroots programme.

The announcement was made recently when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the academy, Dr Bob Olukoya, met with officials of the PGA Nigeria among others in Lagos.

The academy which is expected to commence activities in January 2023, promised to base its programmes and syllabus on internationally acceptable standard. Dr Olukoya and his colleague, Dr John Pates, a Sports Psychologist who are based in Malvern, England, revealed that the golf development programme would have the academy set up in a tripod zone of the country.

He confirmed that the Sports University in Idumuje-Ugboko, Asaba Delta State capital as the main campus of the academy and will cover the South East and South South zones; Ikeja Golf Club in Lagos for South West Zone and IBB Golf Club, Abuja for the entire Northern Zone of the country are also proposed campuses.

The academy boss believes golf has the potential of turning lives around for the better as football, which necessitated the need for an effective grassroots programme – an.academy that will produce future golf heroes.

Thus, pathways will be created for graduates of the academy to play in minor tours in Europe, Asia and America even as exceptional players will also advance to major tours with the possibility of attracting international sponsors into the country.

 

