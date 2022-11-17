‘I33m Nigerians are poor’ – NBS/MPI report

*Ondo lowest with 27%, Sokoto highest with 91%

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics’ Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) survey shows that 63 per cent of person living within Nigeria (about 133 million people) are multidimensionally poor.

Launched Thursday in Abuja, MPI is 0.257, indicating that poor people in Nigeria experience just over one-quarter of all possible deprivations.

According to the report, 65% of the poor (86 million people) live in the North, while 35% (nearly 47 million) live in the South.

Poverty levels across states vary significantly, with the incidence of multidimensional poverty ranging from a low of 27% in Ondo to a high of 91% in Sokoto.

The report said over half of the population of Nigeria are multidimensionally poor and cook with dung, wood or charcoal, rather than cleaner energy. High deprivations are also apparent nationally in sanitation, time to healthcare, food insecurity, and housing.

The MPI report was collaboratively conducted by the NBS, the National Social Safety-Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative (OPHI).

