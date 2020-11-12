I57 market operators risk SEC’s certificate withdrawal

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to withdraw the registration certificates of about 157 inactive Capital Market Operators (CMOs). In a circular obtained from SEC’S website tagged ‘Pre-Notice on Cancellation/Withdrawal of Certificates of Registration of Inactive Capital Market Operators’, SEC noted that the 157 capital market operators, which were registered for various functions in the Nigerian capital market, have failed to render their statutory returns to the Commission, had their capital eroded while others were affected by policy changes.

SEC said: “In view of this fact, the commission hereby request the affected CMOs to submit presentations to the commission, on or before 30th November, 2020, why their registration should not be cancelled”.

The affected firms included 2AS Amao Consult, Adamawa Securities Limited, AIMS Asset Management Limited, AIQ Venture Capital Fund Managers Limited, Allbond Investment Limited, Amalgamated Capital Funds Ltd, Arnold Portfolio Co, Associated Investment Trust Co. Limited, Bayhead Alpha Capital Ltd, Bendu Peter Ser. Nig. Ltd, Bluebird Capital Limited, Boston Capital investments limited, Brickfield Road Associates Ltd, Bytofel Trust & Securities Ltd, Cadington Securities Ltd, Capital Partners Limited, Capital Structures Ltd, CDL Asset Management Ltd, Circular Trust Ltd, Citi Asset Management Limited, Citizens Inv. & Sec. Ltd, City Investment Management Ltd, Consolidated Discount Ltd, Consolidated Inv. Limited, Consult & Capital Limited, Cornerstone Asset Management Ltd, Corporate Diamond Securities and investments Limited, Custodian & Allied Insurance Plc, Cutix, Dakal Services Limited, Dambale (Nigeria) Limited and De-Canon Investment Ltd.

Like this: Like Loading...