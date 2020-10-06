I60,864 Plateau women enrol in family planning

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Breakthrough Action Nigeria, a USAID funded social behaviour change project has said that a total of 160,864 women in Plateau State have actively registered for family planning in the state.

State Coordinator of the organisation, Dr. Moses Sunday, stated this yesterday during a close out scored card of the organisation with stakeholders in Jos. Sunday said family planning had really reduced the number of women who were dying as a result of pregnancy and during childbirth.

“Contraceptive use reduces the number of high-risk and high-parity births, thereby reducing maternal mortality. Access to contraceptives also helps to prevent unwanted pregnancies, some of which result in unsafe abortions, one of the leading causes of global maternal deaths.

He said he was happy that Breakthrough Action within its two years project had reduced the number of women who should have died with pregnancy or during delivery. “OurinterventioninPlateau State has been able to raise the numberof pregnancytests, that isthenumber of women who actually stand to access contraceptives; and to actually space their children.

Thathasreallyreduce the number of women who are dying as a result of pregnancy and delivery. “I am so happy about the number of women participating and the collaboration we received from the state government and other partners, which include the media.

The media has always been a big partner to the scheme because it has always taken the message to reach to the public.”

