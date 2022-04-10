I75 candidates sit for mock UTME nationwide

Regina Otokpa Abuja

No fewer than 175, 000 candidates on Saturday participated in the optional mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) nationwide, ahead of the main UTME scheduled to commence 6th May, 2022.

The mock UTME does not only serve as an opportunity for the Board to test run the accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres and other innovations aimed at promoting efficiency and credibility, but it also helps the candidates to acquaint themselves with the process.

Speaking during a monitoring exercise at some of the CBT centres, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede confirmed that the mock examination was successful at the various CBT centres nationwide. He said: “I did sample inspections in Lagos and Ogun State, and the turnout was impressive. We are satisfied with the level of performance.

In the process, a CBT Centre, Brain Point CBT Centre in Oko-Oba, Lagos State, that could not sustain their generator was automatically delisted. I gave instructions that the candidates in the Centre should be refunded their full money.

“We had assured CBT Centres of our support, and that was why we allowed the Centres to collect up to N1,000 instead of the earlier N700, so they can continue to give their best to the candidates.

Some of the institutions especially tertiary institutions need to keep up and maintain their facilities because some of them are substandard “But we are happy with the general performance of the examination and we urge all students to make sure that they learn from the lesson of the mock examination which is to test their ability.

In the two states I visited, the Centres worked very well. We only urged stakeholders to learn from the mock examination “175, 000 candidates sat for the examination. We limited the number because we do not want to do more than one session across the country.”

