I75,000 candidates sit for mock UTME nationwide

No fewer than 175, 000 candidates on Saturday participated in the optional mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) nationwide, ahead of the main UTME scheduled to commence May 6, 2022.

The mock UTME does not only serve as an opportunity for the Board to test run the accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres and other innovations aimed at promoting efficiency and credibility, but it also helps the candidates to acquaint themselves with the process.

Speaking during a monitoring exercise at some of the CBT centres, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede confirmed that the mock examination was successful at the various CBT centres nationwide.

