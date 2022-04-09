Prof. Is-haq Oloyede
Education

I75,000 candidates sit for mock UTME nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

No fewer than 175, 000 candidates on Saturday participated in the optional mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) nationwide, ahead of the main UTME scheduled to commence May 6, 2022.

The mock UTME does not only serve as an opportunity for the Board to test run the accredited Computer Based Test (CBT) centres  and other innovations aimed at promoting efficiency and credibility, but it also helps the candidates to acquaint themselves with the process.

Speaking during a monitoring exercise at some of the CBT centres, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede confirmed that the mock examination was successful at the various CBT centres  nationwide.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Another strike looms in varsities, as NAAT issues FG 14-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…demands fair allocation of N40bn earned allowance Barely two weeks after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off it’s over nine months strike, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) has issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government. The university workers, who are protesting the disparity in the N40 billion earned […]
Education

Minister, Chinese firm donate educational materials to Enugu schools

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

No fewer than 51 primary and secondary schools in Enugu State have become beneficiaries of educational materials donated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and a Chinese firm, Huawel Technologies Company Limited.   The presentation of the educational materials was flagged off by the Minister at Eke in Udi Local Government Area of […]
Education

Ondo’s lifeline for SSCE students

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

…as govt pays WAEC fees    Stakeholders: It’s a big relief  House committee: Govt’s intervention timely, thoughtful  Parents seek refund, conversion to NECO fee   INTERVENTION Better days are here for no fewer than 25,736 Senior Secondary School (SS 3) students in Ondo State public schools and their parents as they can […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica