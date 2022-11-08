Business

IAG confirms order for additional 37 A320neo Family aircraft

Posted on

International Airlines Group (IAG) has confirmed an order for 37 additional A320neo aircraft, following shareholder approval.

The latest order follows earlier agreements for 22 A320neo Family (17 A320neos, 5 A321neos) announced in March and June 2022, taking the total for the year to 59 single-aisle aircraft.

“IAG operates Airbus aircraft extensively in its fleet making it one of the largest Airbus customers globally. These latest generation aircraft will be key in IAG’s stated environmental mission to operate the world’s most fuel-efficient planes,” said Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 20 percent fuel savings. With more than 8,500 orders from more than 130 customers, the A320neo Family is the world’s most popular aircraft.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

