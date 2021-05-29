Ian Northmark Opens Up about His Motivation, Time-Management, and the Meaning of Success

Making time for others while also scaling your own business to unprecedented heights is an incredibly remarkable feat, and that is precisely what Ian Northmark has managed to achieve. Ian believes that you have to keep learning, growing, and working hard to achieve your dreams and succeed in your chosen industry.

From starting as a financial advisor to creating his own business, Ian Northmark’s core mission is to mentor others and help them achieve their goals in life and career. Being the founder of Northmark Wealth Management LLC, alongside mentoring students, means that Ian lives an incredibly driven and busy lifestyle.

In this exclusive interview, Ian Northmark lets us in on his vision for aspiring students and his definition of success.

What encouraged you to start your own business?

A: After my undergrad, I started as a financial advisor and slowly worked my way up the ladder. Over the years I’ve completed further education from prestigious institutions, including the Wharton Business School and Harvard.

After being established as one of the top ten new associates in the company, I was quickly promoted to the post of Divisional Vice President and thus began my management career. I was considered young to reach this spot, and from there, I knew I could achieve more on my own. That’s when the idea of Northmark Wealth Management LLC was born.

Alongside your business, how do you find time to mentor others?

A: I received mentoring as a sophomore student. It helped me find my inner drive and understand that anyone can achieve their goals with proper guidance.

After I started my own company in real estate and achieved real success, I knew it was time to help others achieve their dreams. Therefore, I dedicate some of my spare time or meeting hours to mentor students in financial literacy and education.

Being mentored helped me significantly; therefore, I want to pass on my knowledge to the next generation. I believe if there is something you really want to do in life, you can always make time for it.

What does success mean to you?

A: Although my company is a small boutique firm, we are busy around the clock. We typically work with high-net-worth clients having at least $1 million in their accounts. That is one type of success that I am incredibly proud of. I want to help my clients and employees live happy lives.

Another meaning of success to me is achieving financial independence. Ever since I was young, I wanted to be successful. I was always good at building relationships and started cold-calling for newspaper companies doing customer surveys at 16 years old. I didn’t have a privileged upbringing, which some people may assume. I started working very young as I knew I didn’t want to spend my life worrying about money. Instead, I have worked incredibly hard to achieve financial liberty and reach where I am today.

Northmark Wealth Management LLC may be small, but it prides itself on client satisfaction and industry knowledge. Ian Northmark has cracked the secret to making time for business, personal life, and also for others, which is admirable.

