Aviation Business

IATA: 78 years of shaping global aviation Industry

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

On April 19, 1945, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) was founded in Havana, Cuba. The aim of the organisation was to promote safe, reliable, and efficient air travel for passengers and cargo, as well as to represent the interests of the airline industry on a global scale.

According to Airspace Africa, the founding of IATA was the culmination of years of discussions and negotiations between various airlines and national governments.

Prior to IATA’s formation, there were several different international organisations attempting to regulate air travel, but none had achieved the level of global cooperation needed for the industry to truly thrive. At the time of its founding, IATA had 57 members from 31 different countries, mostly located in Europe and North America.

However, the organisation quickly expanded its membership to include airlines from all corners of the globe. Today, IATA represents over 290 airlines from more than 120 countries. In its early years, IATA focused primarily on standardising airline procedures and regulations, as well as establishing a framework for international air transport agreements.

The organisation also worked to develop new technologies and procedures to improve the safety and efficiency of air travel. Over the years, IATA has continued to play a vital role in shaping the airline industry, representing the interests of its members in negotiations with governments and other organizations, and promoting best practices in areas such as safety, security, and sustainability. While the airline industry has faced numerous challenges over the years, including economic downturns, security threats, and global pandemics, IATA has remained a stalwart advocate for the industry, working tirelessly to ensure that air travel remains safe, efficient, and accessible to all. As we look back on IATA’s founding on this day in 1945, we can appreciate the organization’s many contributions to the airline industry, and look forward to a future in which air travel continues to play a vital role in connecting people and communities around the world.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

2023: TUC constitutes political commission in South East, South South

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) has constituted the state chapters of TUC Commission in the states of the South South and South East. The event took place in Enugu with an agenda to commence political mobilisation towards making maximum impact in the 2023 elections. The Congress also seized the opportunity to organise a leadership retreat […]
Business

CBN injects $840m into forex market in one month

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

STABILITY CBN introduced measures   aimed at conserving FX reserves,  boosting inflow   With its weekly intervention of $210 million, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has, as at the weekend, injected a total of $840 million into the foreign exchange market this month, as part of efforts to ensure stability of naira, findings by New […]
Business

GSI: CBN’s guidelines brighten outlook for NPLs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  POSITIVE Banks, OFIs to start implementing guidelines on GSI for individuals as from August 1, 2020   Tony Chukwunyem The likely surge in non-performing loans (NPLs) in the banking industry due to impact of the COVID-19 seems to have been reduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s release of operational guidelines on the […]

Leave a Comment