Business

IATA: Aviation workers should be first to get COVID vaccines

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comments Off on IATA: Aviation workers should be first to get COVID vaccines

 

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to ensure that aviation workers be next in line for COVID vaccines after healthcare workers and vulnerable groups.

IATA sought to justify its comments by saying the aviation industry is integral to the distribution of medical supplies, medicines and soon, the COVID-19 vaccine itself.

 

“We are not asking for aviation workers to be on top of the list, but we need governments to ensure that transportation workers are considered as essential when vaccine roll-out plans are developed.

 

“The transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines has already begun, and as calculations show it will require the equivalent of 8,000 Boeing 747 freighter aircraft for global distribution.

 

“It is therefore essential that we have the qualified workforce in place to ensure a functioning logistics chain,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s CEO.
IATA’s call is aligned with the proposed Roadmap for Prioritizing Uses of COVID-19 Vaccines by the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE).
This recommends priority populations for vaccination based on the respective epidemiologic situation and vaccine supply scenarios.
Within this framework, SAGE has included transportation workers alongside other essential sectors outside health and education sectors.
Ban: Emirates, Etihad maintain UK flights
India and countries across the Gulf are among around 40 nations to have blocked flights coming from the UK amid fears of a new variant of the coronavirus which was first discovered in Britain.
But UAE flag carriers, Emirates and Etihad, have confirmed that so far their passenger schedule is uninterrupted. Flights are full and there is no indication that capacity is being reduced on any routes yet.
Saudi Arabia has for one week suspended all international flights in and out of the kingdom. Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Turkey, Iran and Israel are blocking flights from the UK. So too are Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria. Air Arabia has stopped flights between Morocco and the UK.
If the UAE was to follow, it would impact many more passengers. Passenger demand for UK-UAE routes has spiked in December, which is one of the busiest times of the year for profitable services between London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

 

Rather than stop flights though, Etihad Airways has tightened entry requirements. The UAE’s national airline has reintroduced a requirement for all passengers from the UK to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours validity of their flight departure time.

 

Emirates has been approached for comment on whether it wi

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Wema Bank urges customers to embrace ALAT

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Deputy Managing Director, Wema Bank Plc, Moruf Oseni, has urged the bank’s numerous customers to key into the improved version of ALAT and enjoy limitless advantages it offers. Speaking recently on the launch of new features ALAT, Oseni said with upgrade, users can now enjoy increased benefits and freedom of banking . Such benefits he […]
Business

Group seeks palliative for members over COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has solicited Federal Government’s support in the form of palliatives to ameliorate challenges faced by its members due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Mr Kabiru Yau, Acting General Secretary of the union, in a statement on Tuesday, said this was contained in a letter to the Minister […]
Business

Lender disburses N52.9bn for 62 projects in two years

Posted on Author Abdulahab Isa

Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM Bank) has clarified that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N50 billon Export Development Fund (EDF) it secured in 2018 has financed 62 projects transacting to total disbursement of N52.9 billion between 2018 till date. The bank realised profit in the sum of N2.03 billion in 2019 and 1.09bn in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica