IATA backs air transport liberalisation for Africa

Aviation has the potential to make significant contribution to economic growth in Africa

The Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh has urged Africa to take a cue from Europe in its air transport deregulation process, adding that the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) would give a massive increase in connectivity, increase in the number of flights, increase in the number of activities, much better competition.

He noted that this would benefit the African consumers, the connectivity which has a huge benefit for the industry and the economies; stressing that it is the right way to go.

Walsh who spoke to New Telegraph after the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Doha, Qatar noted that a fragment of the market will not be sufficient as a single, open competitive market, stressing that they still have the US domestic market as a single, open competitive market which is a deregulated market.

He noted that there are new entrants taking advantage of new opportunities and fantastic for consumers, saying, “I think African economies have to concentrate most from what would benefit them from the market”.

With a population of over 1billion people and a land mass larger than the combined areas of the USA, India, and China, Africa presents a significant opportunity for the air transport industry.

The Single African Air Transport Market (“SAATM”) was launched in 2018 with the aim of developing air services and harmonising associated regulations in Africa and stimulating the flow of private capital in the industry.

The full implementation of SAATM by all countries in Africa could reap enormous economic benefits.

However, in the absence of a clear implementation framework, the open skies treaty is facing significant challenges. Alternatives to full liberalisation are being explored as existing carriers seek other routes to gain market access.

Aviation has the potential to make a significant contribution to economic growth and development in Africa. An IATA survey suggests that if just 12 key African countries opened their markets and increased connectivity, an extra 155,000 jobs would be created and approximately US$1.3 billion in annual GDP generated in those countries He further stated that liberalisation of air space creates new routes and greater connectivity on the continent leading to shorter travel times, greater convenience, and fare savings for customers.

Poor existing connectivity means customers may find it more efficient to travel through Europe or the Middle East to reach parts of Africa. This impacts productivity and ultimately has a cost.

He further stressed that the greater liberalisation of air space in Africa is likely to stimulate trade and inward investment on the continent.

The signing of the landmark African Continental Free Trade Agreement (the “AfCFTA”) in Kigali in March 2018 signals the importance to Africa of promoting trade with itself.

The AfCFTA, together with other continental initiatives including SAATM, will be a game-changer in stimulating intra-Africa trade if fully implemented. This will inevitably lead to increased diversification of economies.

While he welcomed bailout for airlines, he cautioned them that relying on bailout would not be sustainable in the long term.

He noted: “It kills innovation. It helps airlines to navigate any crisis but it is not the most sustainable in the long term. They delay the restructure or the innovation needed that is necessary by airlines because you have got a temporary reprieve.

“If you don’t take the advantage of temporary reprieve, you will just be back in crisis. The only way you can guarantee your future is to drive innovation and efficiency and to make sustainable true economic planning. It is not just African countries but the African countries contribute most significantly to the industry’s platforms.”

