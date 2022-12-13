IATA bemoans Africa’s 1.9% passenger, cargo traffic despite over 1bn population

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed the concern that despite Africa’s burgeoning population of over one billion people, the continent accounts for just 1.9% of global passenger and cargo traffic.

This is coming as the clearing house for over 200 global airlines attributed the bane of the continent’s aviation industry to poor or inadequate infrastructure, high taxes, and charges resulting in sub-standard passenger service.

The group advised that aviation and tourism should never be treated as easy targets for collecting taxes and charges without reinvesting in improved infrastructure, training, or service delivery, explaining that some of the most expensive airports in Africa are also ones with the lowest service levels and infrastructure. He stated that this disparity between cost and quality is unacceptable.

The downturn and abysmal passenger and cargo traffic were attributed largely to the dearth of intra-African connectivity and barriers to market access.

IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, in his address to the 2022 General Assembly of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) taking place in Dakar, Senegal, said it is a reminder of how much work everyone has to do, adding that there is the urgency with which they need to accomplish it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...