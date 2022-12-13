Business

IATA bemoans Africa’s 1.9% passenger, cargo traffic despite over 1bn population

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed the concern that despite Africa’s burgeoning population of over one billion people, the continent accounts for just 1.9% of global passenger and cargo traffic.

This is coming as the clearing house for over 200 global airlines attributed the bane of the continent’s aviation industry to poor or inadequate infrastructure, high taxes, and charges resulting in sub-standard passenger service.

The group advised that aviation and tourism should never be treated as easy targets for collecting taxes and charges without reinvesting in improved infrastructure, training, or service delivery, explaining that some of the most expensive airports in Africa are also ones with the lowest service levels and infrastructure. He stated that this disparity between cost and quality is unacceptable.

The downturn and abysmal passenger and cargo traffic were attributed largely to the dearth of intra-African connectivity and barriers to market access.

IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Kamil Alawadhi, in his address to the 2022 General Assembly of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) taking place in Dakar, Senegal, said it is a reminder of how much work everyone has to do, adding that there is the urgency with which they need to accomplish it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Flour millers import N1trn wheat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MASSIVE Noodles and flour producers have spent huge sum on foreign wheat import   Bayo Akomolafe Nigerian flour millers have imported 7. 25million tonnes of wheat valued at N1.01trillion ($2.31 billion) between January 2019 and June 2020. Also, despite the sudden hike in price of wheat by 20.03 per cent in Russia, millers using Lagos […]
Business

Vision of E4Luxury is to be best jewellery company in Africa – Ayodele Donye

Posted on Author Reporter

    Nigeria’s new generation jeweller, Ayodele Donye is optimistic about the future of his jewellery and watch company, that despite how tough Nigerian economy is affecting businesses, his E4Luxury brand will grow to become one of the best in Africa. He made the statement while speaking about the driving force behind E4Luxury. “The company’s vision […]
Business

UBA Foundation celebrates Int’l day of African Child

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

UBA Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, on Wednesday, joined the rest of the world to celebrate African children in the 2021 edition of the International Day of the African Child.   June 16 every year has been set aside by the United Nations as the International […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica