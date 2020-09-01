Aviation

IATA calls for govts to urgently reopen boarders

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to work together to urgently find ways to re-establish global connectivity by re-opening borders and to continue with relief measures to sustain airlines during the COVID-19 crisis.
IATA’s call reflects deep industry frustration as government policies such as closed borders, travel restrictions and quarantines continue to annihilate travel demand.
The clearing house for over 290 global airlines said this was evident in a disappointing “peak (Northern Hemisphere) summer travel season” that saw minimal improvements compared to the May-June period, as four in five potential travelers stayed home, based on comparisons with the year-ago period.
IATA disclosed that total July 2020 traffic was 79.8% below 2019 levels, while International traffic in July 2020 was 91.9% below 2019 levels
“Protecting their citizens must be the top priority of governments. But too many governments are fighting a global pandemic in isolation with a view that closing borders is the only solution. It’s time for governments to work together to implement measures that will enable economic and social life to resume, while controlling the spread of the virus,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.
Specifically, IATA calls for governments to grasp the seriousness of the crisis facing the airline industry and its consequences for their citizens just as it urges governments to focus their attention on these key issues such as re-opening borders, continuing relief measures and global leadership
According to him, the world remains largely closed to travel despite the availability of global protocols to enable the safe re-start of aviation (take-off guidance) developed by governments through the leadership of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
This guidance covers all aspects of the passenger journey and recommends sanitary measures to keep travelers safe and reduce the risk of importing infection.
“Airlines have been largely grounded for a half-year. And the situation is not improving. In fact, in many cases it is going in the wrong direction. We see governments replacing border closures with quarantine for air travelers.
“Neither will restore travel or jobs. Worse, governments are changing the entry requirements with little notice to travelers or coordination with their trading partners. This uncertainty destroys demand. Ten percent of the global economy is sustained by travel and tourism; governments need to do better to re-start it,” said de Juniac.
The prerequisite to open borders is the ICAO Take-off guidance. Additionally, IATA is proposing travel bubbles to mitigate risks between specific markets and foresees a much wider and strategic use of COVID-19 testing as technology improves accuracy, speed and scalability.

