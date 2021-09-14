Business

IATA DG: Air travel more secure now after Sept 11

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare Comment(0)

…says security a constantly evolving challenge

 

More than a fifth of the U.S. population is too young to remember what air travel was like before Sept. 11, 2001. Passengers’ loved ones used to be able to greet and bid them farewell at the gate. Travelers weren’t required to take off their shoes and belts or remove liquids from carry-on luggage before going through checkpoints, let alone wait in long security lines.

 

It was years before airlines charged passengers to check their bags or select a seat, though average domestic fares are cheaper today. The entire industry, from airport security to flight attendant training to even the number of airlines in existence was reshaped by the deadliest terror attack in U.S. history.

 

The Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Willie Walsh, in a fact-sheet about September 11, 2021, made available to New Telegraph, said the story of the next 20 years ought to be about governments’ and industry’s ability to share and respond to new risks that are inherently integrated by nature or design.

 

He said: “Sadly, that lesson has not been learned in terms  of governments’ response to COVID-19 and the way health measures are being imposed upon civil aviation without considered consultation.” Walsh however, noted that the aviation industry is more secured today than it was prior Sept 11 with advanced locked  and armored cockpit doors, explosives detection screening of baggage and other less visible steps have certainly made aviation more secure.

 

“Through the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) the baseline of security measures required of states has significantly progressed. We also see much stronger political will by some key governments to help raise the bar globally, including helping to fund other countries to enable  them to meet their security obligations.

 

Anything less than universal compliance with ICAO standards is not acceptable. We are more secure, but security is a constantly evolving challenge,” he noted.

 

Global passenger traffic after September 11 recovered but it took two years, as travelers were reluctant to fly and business travel demand plunged because of the attacks and a recession. The U.S. airlines lost $8  billion in 2001.

 

The industry wasn’t profitable again until 2006. Losses topped $60 billion over that five-year period and airlines again lost money in 2008 during the Great Recession. Job cuts in the wake of 9/11 were in the tens of thousands and workers faced massive pay cuts. Only the Covid pandemic has threatened more jobs but a record $54 billion federal bailouts prohibited airlines from laying off staff.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

‘Banks must rebuild capital for post-COVID-19 recovery’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing lessons learnt during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis, leading management consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, has said that banks globally have no choice but to rebuild their capital if they are to effectively support post- COVID-19 economic recovery. The firm stated this in an article obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend. It noted […]
Business

NDE trains 50 agric extension officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has engaged 50 unemployed persons in Ebonyi State in its agricultural extension programme aimed at enhancing food security. Director-General of NDE, Mr Abubakar Fikpo, inaugurated the programme on Wednesday in Amaike Ezzamgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Fikpo said the training was to equip the beneficiaries […]
Business

Part Marketers reaffirm stance against N10trn subsidy waste

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…say policy stagnated economic growth Oil marketers in Nigeria at the weekend bluntly rejected any attempt to take the country back to the fuel subsidy regime, which gulped N10 trillion of the country’s revenues in the last 10 years. Rising under the auspices of Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the marketers declared that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica