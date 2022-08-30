News Top Stories

IATA lauds Nigeria, wants $200m balance trapped funds

Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the clearing house for over 200 international airlines, yesterday said it would continue to engage the Nigerian government with a view to expedite action in the release of the remaining trapped amount for airlines.

 

He noted that this was imperative as airlines cannot afford to serve Nigeria and other African countries where their funds are trapped. Nigeria is among countries in Africa that are keeping airlines’ funds.

Other countries keeping airlines’ funds are Zimbabwe ($100 million), Algeria ($96 million), Eritrea ($79 million) and Ethiopia ($75 million).

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last week bowed to both internal and external pressure as the country’s apex Bank released the sum of $265 million out of the total $464 million trapped funds to the carriers.

This may have made Emirates Airlines to rescind its decision to stop flights to Nigeria from Sept 1, 2022 over$85 million of itsfundsstuckinthecountry.

 

The carrier in a statement said it had tried every avenue to address its ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and had made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution

 

