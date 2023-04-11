Business

IATA launches new initiative for Africa’s aviation development

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Association (IATA) is launching “Focus Africa” to strengthen aviation’s contribution to Africa’s economic and social development and improve connectivity, safety, and reliability for passengers and shippers. The initiative IATA said would align private and public stakeholders to deliver measurable progress in six areas. Commenting on the development, the IATA Director General, Willie Walsh declared: “Africa accounts for 18 per cent of the global population, but just 2.1 per cent of air transport activities (combined cargo and passenger).

Closing that gap, so that Africa can benefit from the connectivity, jobs, and growth that aviation enables, is what Focus Africa is all about.” While identifying Infrastructure constraints, high costs, lack of connectivity, regulatory impediments, slow adoption of global standards, and skills shortages as contributory factors to African airlines’ viability and sustain- ability, the IATA DG cited how the continent’s carriers suffered cumulative losses of $3.5 billion for 2020 with IATA further estimating losses of $213 million in 2023.

He described the idea of sustainably connecting the African continent internally and to global markets with air transport as critical for bringing people together and creating economic and social development opportunities which he said will also support the realisation of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) for Africa of lifting 50 million people out of poverty by 2030.

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Report: CBN among banks likely to tighten monetary policy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The central banks of Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt are among six likely to tighten monetary policy in the days ahead, Bloomberg said in a report yesterday, adding that another six countries are set to pause as they assess the impact of previous hikes and relief measures to contain prices. The report said that topping […]
Business

Efekoha: We must learn how to document our insurance policies

Posted on Author SUNDAY OJEME reports

Eddie Efekoha, the Managing Director, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, in this interaction, speaks on the need for sound business continuity plans by investors and prevailing developments in the insurance sector. SUNDAY OJEME reports   Why is business continuity plan mandatory for investors?   We have recognized that a lot of companies failed in their first […]
Business

Equities open week with N127bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed, yesterday, positive to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing.   The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 0.5 per cent with market breadth closing positive with 32 gainers against 13 losers.   The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of […]

Leave a Reply