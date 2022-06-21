News Top Stories

IATA: Nigeria, other African countries’ GDP to hit $2.7bn from air transport

Posted on Author Wole Shadare, DOHA, QATAR Comment(0)

…says foreign currency shortage forcing Nigeria, others to keep airlines’ funds

 

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said Nigeria and other African countries could realise $2.7 billion as economic benefits in terms of Gross Domestic Profit (GDP) with air transport liberalisation.

It added that air trade could increase to $1.5 billion and create 300,000 jobs under the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

 

The SAATM is a flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063 aimed at creating a single unified air transport

 

 

