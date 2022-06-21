IATA: Nigeria, other African countries’ GDP to hit $2.7bn from air transport

…says foreign currency shortage forcing Nigeria, others to keep airlines’ funds

International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said Nigeria and other African countries could realise $2.7 billion as economic benefits in terms of Gross Domestic Profit (GDP) with air transport liberalisation.

It added that air trade could increase to $1.5 billion and create 300,000 jobs under the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The SAATM is a flagship project of the African Union Agenda 2063 aimed at creating a single unified air transport

