IATA, others hail Ogun’s new Agro Cargo Airport

The international aviation sector has been upbeat at the scheduled coming on stream in December this year of the Ogun new Agro Cargo Airport, the first of its kind in Africa. International aviation agencies such as International Air Transport Association, (IATA), an association of airline traders around the world, and local regulatory agencies such as NCAA, NAMA, NIMET and FAAN, have all indicated interest in the new airport because of it strategic location. The Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Immigration Service, two critical components in aviation security and safety, are also not left behind, while the Fire station within the airport is nearing completion. Recall that IATA represents 290 airlines in 120 countries. It carries 83 per cent of the world air traffic. IATA members include the world’s leading passenger and cargo airlines.

Explaining the rationale behind the new airport during a recent facility tour with senior editors, Engr Ade Akinsanya, the Ogun State ate Commissioner for Works, said the Ogun Agro Cargo Airport is a project that will stimulate economic activity around the corridor. On the completion date of the Agro Cargo Airport, Engr Akinsanya explained that the airport, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria with a blend of features of the San Francisco Airport and Dubai Airport, will be ready in December. The Control Tower and Runaway, the two most important features in Airports, according to him, have reached 80 per cent completion.

