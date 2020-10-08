News Top Stories

IATA projects $70bn revenue loss for airlines in 2021

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Alarm bells are ringing as global airlines are set to lose up to $70 billion in 2021. This is coming as carriers around the world will haemorrhage about $77 billion of cash in the second half of 2020, equivalent to $13 billion a month, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Despite desperate attempts by airlines to slash costs by 50% and a general resumption of flights in the second quarter of 2020, IATA estimates that the industry burnt through $51 billion in cash as revenues fell 80% year-on-year.

Airlines are expected to go through a further $60-70 billion in 2021 and the industry is not expected to turn cash positive until 2022. Governments around the world have provided $160 billion in support for airlines, but IATA said even more help is needed to pull carriers through the winter season.

“The crisis is deeper and longer than any of us could have imagined,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA CEO. “And the initial support programmes are running out. Today, we must ring the alarm bell again. If these support programmes are not replaced or extended, the consequences for an already hobbled industry will be dire.” He added: “Historically, cash generated during the peak summer season helps to support airlines through the leaner winter months.

Unfortunately, this year’s disastrous spring and summer provided no cushion. In fact, airlines burned cash throughout the period. “And with no timetable for governments to reopen borders without travel-killing quarantines, we cannot rely on a year-end holiday season bounce to provide a bit of extra cash to tide us over until the spring.” Global airlines have already parked thousands of aircraft, cut non-critical expense and laid off hundreds of thousands of workers in an effort to reduce overheads.

IATA fears further job losses if the industry does not receive help and if passengers do not start returning soon. According to the latest figures from the Air Transport Action Group, the severe downturn this year, combined with a slow recovery, threatens 4.8 million jobs across the entire aviation sector.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria’s first female combat chopper pilot, Arotile, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in Nigeria, is dead. She was just 23. Arotile died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road traffic accident at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base Kaduna. Her death came barely a year after she was winged as a combat helicopter […]
News

NBS: Nigeria’s inflation hits 26-month high

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 percent (year-on-year) in June 2020, reflecting a 26-month high, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed in its inflation data for June. The latest rise is 0.16 percent points higher than the rate recorded in May 2020 (12.40) per cent. Increases were recorded in […]
News

GBfoods completes N20bn tomato processing factory in Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

GBfoods, a global leader in culinary product manufacturing, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kebbi State Government and the Emirate of Yauri has built a N20 billion tomato-processing factory in Kebbi State. The CEO of GBfoods Africa, Mr. Vicenç Bosch, while speaking on the tomato-processing factory, commended the Federal Government for encouraging […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: