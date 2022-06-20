News Top Stories

IATA to Nigeria: Withholding foreign airlines’ N187.1bn not acceptable

Posted on Author Wole Shadare, DOHA, QATAR

The International Air Transport A s s o c i a t i o n (IATA) yesterday described as unacceptable, the withholding of N187.1bn ($450 million) international airlines’ funds.

 

The funds are the proceeds  sales of foreign airlines’ tickets, amongothers, thatare trapped in Nigeria.

 

It is more than four other African nations’ put together. Other nations keeping airlines’fundsareZimbabwe, $100 million; Algeria, $96 million and Ethiopia, $75 million. As at March, the trapped sum was $283 million (N158.48billion).

 

According to IATA, the trappedfundhas now hit $450 million. The accumulated funds are seriously eroding the image of the country as the clearing house for over 200 global airlines complained that the attitude of the Nigerian Government towards the trapped funds was “unacceptable,” saying that it has seriously put foreign airlines  in dire strait.

 

IATA’S Regional Vice President, Africa & Middle East, Kamil Al-Awadhi, who addressed African and MiddleEastjournalistsatthe IATA 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) taking place in Doha, Qatar, said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was not forthcoming in helping the carriers to repatriate their funds.

 

Al-Awadhi disclosed that he had made several trips to Nigeria to meet with Vice- President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, for the release of the funds and the huge implications it has on the airlines and the aviation industry in the country.

 

He promised to head back to the country to find a way of resolving the logjam, lamenting that it is sad that Nigeriaowesthelargestbulk of blocked funds in the continent of Africa. “Nigeria needs to start reducing the backlog.

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria was not forthcoming on the blocked funds. It is sad that Nigeria owes the bulk of the entire blocked funds. This is very unacceptable. “We heard that there is shortage of dollars. It has been a hectic ride. We met with the vice-president. We will keep checking. This is goingtodamagetheimageof the country. We are hoping that it will go down well. The figure is huge.”

 

Hedisclosedthatmanycarriers were scrambling to operate to Nigeria because of the great yield the route provides, including the fact that many of the carriers have doubled their fares because of the difficulty in sourcing funds to operate flights to Nigeria.

 

Early this year, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, during thecommissioningof thenew international terminal of the MurtalaMohammedAirport, Lagos, appealed to the CBN to look at ways it could help the carriers to repatriate their funds which stood at $283 million then.

 

According to the minister, the sector needs the support of the CBN through the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari to aid access of both local and foreign airlines to foreign exchange

 

