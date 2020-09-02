IATA wants govts to reopen boarders urgently

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to work together to urgently find ways to re-establish global connectivity by re-opening borders and to continue with relief measures to sustain airlines during the COVID- 19 crisis. IATA’s call reflects deep industry frustration as government policies such as closed borders, travel restrictions and quarantines continue to annihilate travel demand.

The clearing house for over 290 global airlines said this was evident in a disappointing “peak (Northern Hemisphere) summer travel season” that saw minimal improvements compared to the May-June period, as four in five potential travelers stayed home, based on comparisons with the yearago period. IATA disclosed that total July 2020 traffic was 79.8 per cent below 2019 levels, while International traffic in July 2020 was 91.9 per cent below 2019 levels. “Protecting their citizens must be the top priority of governments.

But too many governments are fighting a global pandemic in isolation with a view that closing borders is the only solution. It’s time for governments to work together to implement measures that will enable economic and social life to resume, while controlling the spread of the virus,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO. Specifically, IATA calls for governments to grasp the seriousness of the crisis facing the airline industry and its consequences for their citizens just as it urges governments to focus their attention on these key issues such as re-opening borders, continuing relief measures and global leadership. According to him, the world remains largely closed to travel despite the availability of global protocols to enable the safe re-start of aviation (Takeoff guidance) developed by governments through the leadership of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

