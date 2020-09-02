News

IATA wants govts to reopen boarders urgently

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called on governments to work together to urgently find ways to re-establish global connectivity by re-opening borders and to continue with relief measures to sustain airlines during the COVID- 19 crisis. IATA’s call reflects deep industry frustration as government policies such as closed borders, travel restrictions and quarantines continue to annihilate travel demand.

The clearing house for over 290 global airlines said this was evident in a disappointing “peak (Northern Hemisphere) summer travel season” that saw minimal improvements compared to the May-June period, as four in five potential travelers stayed home, based on comparisons with the yearago period. IATA disclosed that total July 2020 traffic was 79.8 per cent below 2019 levels, while International traffic in July 2020 was 91.9 per cent below 2019 levels. “Protecting their citizens must be the top priority of governments.

But too many governments are fighting a global pandemic in isolation with a view that closing borders is the only solution. It’s time for governments to work together to implement measures that will enable economic and social life to resume, while controlling the spread of the virus,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO. Specifically, IATA calls for governments to grasp the seriousness of the crisis facing the airline industry and its consequences for their citizens just as it urges governments to focus their attention on these key issues such as re-opening borders, continuing relief measures and global leadership. According to him, the world remains largely closed to travel despite the availability of global protocols to enable the safe re-start of aviation (Takeoff guidance) developed by governments through the leadership of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG pledges to reposition DisCos for effective service delivery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will soon be repositioned for effective service delivery. The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known while speaking with journalists after inspecting facilities at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Thursday in Abuja, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According […]
News

NIPOST workers to protest over hijack of stamp production

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…issues 21-day ultimatum to FG Following the printing of stamps by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), workers of Nigerian Post and Telecommunications (NIPOST), have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike. Aggrieved by what was described as usurpation of their duties, the workers under the aegis, Senior Staff of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned […]
News

COVID-19: Buhari to Nigerians in Diaspora: Participate in post COVID-19 economic recovery

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says remittances hit $25 billion   President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to actively participate in the country’s Post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.   In a video message to commemorate this year’s Diaspora Day, observed on July 25 of every year, President Buhari appealed to his compatriots, whose home remittances exceeded $25 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: