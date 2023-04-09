IB appoints director

International Breweries has appointed Cherian Kurien as non-executive director. Kurien is a finance and technology vice president with AB Inbev, a multinational conglomerate. In a notification to the Nigerian Exchange, he replaced Mrs Tolulope Adedeji, who resigned from the board following her appointment as a senior director, trades marketing and sales operations at Labatt Breweries Canada. The company explained that Kurien had a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods and shipping industries across four continents. Also, he has led multicultural teams across the African continent, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and Denmark working across functions including sales, international trade, technology and mergers & acquisitions. Kurien is a CFA charter holder and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Harvard Business School. He has served as finance director for AB InBev India, vice president, finance business unit, India & Southeast Asia, vice president, strategy and technology, South Korea and now vice president finance, Africa.
Related Articles
FG: 30,000 scholars get Commonwealth scholarship in 61 years
No fewer than 30,000 scholars have so far been awarded Commonwealth Scholarships from 1959 till date. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure at the opening ceremony of the 2021/2022 nomination interview for Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowship Plan (CSFP) said majority of the scholars awarded the scholarships had made significant contributions to […]
Group facilitates PVCs for students
Ahead of the conduct of the November governorship election in Anambra State, some students of post-primary and tertiary institutions in the state were yesterday provided with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). A non-governmental organisation, under the umbrella of “My Voice, My Future Initiative,” which hosted students from three schools across the state in a Civic Education […]
Farmers didn’t get military clearance to farm –Presidency
The Presidency has said that the rice farmers killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State at the weekend could not get security protection because they failed to get military clearance before proceeding to their farms. Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this disclosure yesterday in […]