IB appoints director

International Breweries has appointed Cherian Kurien as non-executive director. Kurien is a finance and technology vice president with AB Inbev, a multinational conglomerate. In a notification to the Nigerian Exchange, he replaced Mrs Tolulope Adedeji, who resigned from the board following her appointment as a senior director, trades marketing and sales operations at Labatt Breweries Canada. The company explained that Kurien had a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods and shipping industries across four continents. Also, he has led multicultural teams across the African continent, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, and Denmark working across functions including sales, international trade, technology and mergers & acquisitions. Kurien is a CFA charter holder and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Harvard Business School. He has served as finance director for AB InBev India, vice president, finance business unit, India & Southeast Asia, vice president, strategy and technology, South Korea and now vice president finance, Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...