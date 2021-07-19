IB Rocket set to hit airwaves

All is set for the take off of fast rising artiste, Ibrahim Oriyomi Jimoh who is optimistic about hitting the Nigerian music airwaves in no time.

The Kwara State, Ilorin indigene – Lagos breed artiste, who recently featured Barry Jhay in his latest single ‘One Life’, is beginning to make the rounds on all digital platforms.

Although, Rockey lost his father years ago, he maintained that growing up was interesting disclosing that both before and after the unfortunate incident, he and his parents have always maintained a cordial and loving relationship.

Music became his thing early on even though his name didn’t pop on the charts until 2020, majorly because the young man was braving his way through other business endeavors.

IB Rockey was born and bred in Lagos into a modest family. He attended Millennium Secondary School in Egbeda and still harbours the ambition to make advancements in his education.

He now owns his label, ‘Brotherhood Records’, with his music focusing on the now very popular Afro-pop and Afro-beat. The influence for these stems from his love for superstars like Wizkid, Davido and Olamide. He has released two other songs namely ‘My City’ and ‘No Worries’ featuring Seyi Vibez.

IB Rockey is a man of talent, focus and determination. He is set to take over the airwaves in Nigeria and beyond, so, remember the name.

Like this: Like Loading...