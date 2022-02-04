Metro & Crime

Ibadan agog for APC Youth Festival

The city of Ibadan is agog ahead of Saturday’s Youth festival being organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Lobby Group, South West.

The event, which will be held at the Liberty Stadium which will feature N10 million raffle draw, cultural display, dancing competition and exhibition, will attract youths from all walks of life including stakeholders in the organised private sector.

According to the organisers of the event, the historic festival is a platform for the youth to come together to chart a new course in national politics and development.

While urging the youth to contest for elective positions in the forthcoming APC convention and general elections, Hon. Lanre Oyegbola cautioned the political class against hate campaign, violence and social vices, adding that the tenets of democracy must be sustained at all levels of government.

Speaking on behalf of the media team of the event planning committee, Hon. Oyegbola,  stressed that the youth play vital roles in the sustenance of Nigeria’s nascent democracy and as such must take leading positions in local and national politics.

He said: “All is set for the APC Youth Festival scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 5 at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The event is the collective efforts of APC Youth from the South West geopolitical zone.

“The time is now for the youth to take their rightful position in national politics and leadership.

“The youth will use this opportunity to gather under one roof to network and develop a road map for youth inclusiveness ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The event will have notable and youth friendly artists on band stand to dish out good melodies for the attendees.

“Just a few days ago, a roundtable business conference was held in Lagos ahead of the festival.

“I urge Nigerians to support the noble cause of the youth.”

Oyegbola expressed appreciation to leaders, chieftains, stalwarts, members, supporters and friends of the APC for their unflinching support, adding that the APC will continue to wax strong.

 

