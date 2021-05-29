News

Ibadan bizman in EFCC net over N128m investment scam

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a 43-yearold business executive, Amos Olugbenga Olaniyan, for allegedly defrauding people of over N128, 000,000.00 in a fraudulent investment scheme. According to the release signed by the EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren, Olaniyan was arrested following series of petitions by some of the investors who put in money in his business. The petitioners alleged that Amos through his company, DHIL Nigeria Limited popularly, known as Crime Alert Security Network Investment, persuaded them to invest in a network scheme which offered a monthly 30% returns on investment. According to some of the victims, they were persuaded to invest after listening to the suspect’s weekly radio programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UNICEF tracks 544,951 out of schools children in Adamawa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has said it tracked since 2019, about 544,951 out of school children in Adamawa State. UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Mr. Bhanu Pathak, said about 94 per cent (514,743) of the children were returned to school after some efforts, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He […]
News

Group to youths: Resist being used by politicians

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

A socio-cultural organisation, the Benin National Congress (BNC) yesterday urged youths in Edo State to resist being used as canon folders by desperate, greedy and anarchist politicians, whose stock in trade was the misuse of potential youth talents for their self-serving objectives.   The group also appealed to law enforcement agencies to beam their searchlights […]
News

Senate suspends plenary in honour of Osinowo

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Chukwu David Abuja The Senate yesterday in accordance with its legislative tradition, suspended its plenary session in honour of its deceased member, Senator Adebayo Osiniwo.   The apex legislative chamber also resolved to hold a valedictory session today, where members would be given the opportunity to pay homage to their departed colleague.   The Senate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica