Ibadan bizman in EFCC net over N128m investment scam

The Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested a 43-yearold business executive, Amos Olugbenga Olaniyan, for allegedly defrauding people of over N128, 000,000.00 in a fraudulent investment scheme. According to the release signed by the EFCC Head of Media, Wilson Uwujaren, Olaniyan was arrested following series of petitions by some of the investors who put in money in his business. The petitioners alleged that Amos through his company, DHIL Nigeria Limited popularly, known as Crime Alert Security Network Investment, persuaded them to invest in a network scheme which offered a monthly 30% returns on investment. According to some of the victims, they were persuaded to invest after listening to the suspect’s weekly radio programme.

