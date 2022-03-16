Ibadan Central Palace’ll be ready before Dec – CCII

The first phase of the ongoing Ibadan Central Palace project, which will house any Olubadan, including the new Oba, Dr. Lekan Balogun Alli Okunmade ll, will be completed before the end of this year, the President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Prince Oluyemisi Adetayo Adeaga, has said. Adeaga gave the assurance yesterday at the Alarere residence of the new monarch alongside other executivememberswhopaid homage as part of the ongo ing Ibadan Week Festival. Adeaga sought the support of the Olubadan by sanctioning the committee to be set up by the CCII to monitor the usage of the money for the project. He said: “It is a project that would involve everybody. With our population in Ibadan said.
