News

Ibadan Chief Imam defies Sultan’s directive, leads Muslims to observe prayer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniy Abubakar Agbotomokekere, yesterday led some Muslims in Ibadanland to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer ending the 2021 fasting period contrary to the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar. The Sultan, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), had on Tuesday, May 11, announced that the new moon was not sighted in Nigeria and so urged the Muslims to observe Ramadan on Wednesday, May 12, according to the prophetic injunction. He had announced that due to the non-appearance of the moon indicating the beginning of Shawal, Ramadhan would end on Wednesday, May 12.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Tension mounts as hoodlums takeover Benin metropolis

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin

*Four hospitalized as SUV runs into protesters *Peaceful protesters to dismantle blockades Cajetan Mmuta, BeninLeaders of various EndSARS protesters Sunday night resolved to dismantle all road blockades in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital following violent activities of some hoodlums. New Telegraph investigations Sunday night showed that miscreants have hijacked the peaceful exercise and were […]
News Top Stories

Buni to APC leaders: Don’t hijack membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

C’ttee chair: Our interest is to grow party As the All Progressives Congress (APC) commences membership registration and revalidation next week, the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has warned against hijacking of the process by party leaders. Chairman of the committee and Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, gave the warning why […]
News

COVID-19 lessons helping us reposition health system –FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said the lessons learnt from the COVID-19 pandemic were instrumental to the ongoing efforts to reposition and strengthen the nation’s healthcare system. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known on Friday in Abuja, during a briefing ahead of the official launch of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Adolescent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica