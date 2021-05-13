Ibadan Chief Imam defies Sultan’s directive, leads Muslims to observe prayer

The Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheik AbdulGaniy Abubakar Agbotomokekere, yesterday led some Muslims in Ibadanland to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayer ending the 2021 fasting period contrary to the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar. The Sultan, who is the President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), had on Tuesday, May 11, announced that the new moon was not sighted in Nigeria and so urged the Muslims to observe Ramadan on Wednesday, May 12, according to the prophetic injunction. He had announced that due to the non-appearance of the moon indicating the beginning of Shawal, Ramadhan would end on Wednesday, May 12.

