Ibadan Circular Road: Oyo orders contractor from site after termination of contract

The much- awaited Ibadan Circular Road intended to be completed and ease traffic congestion in the Ibadan metropolis has suffered another setback as the Oyo State government Thursday announced termination of the contract with the contractor handling it over poor and slow performance.

Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2019, the Engr. Seyi Makinde administration had sustained the contract which his predecessor had had with the ENL Consortium, but had to ask it to stop all activities on the construction site with immediate effect, following the initial notice of termination of contract on August 31, 2020.

The Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof Dahud Sangodoyin, who made the disclosure Thursday, visited the construction site to restate the government’s stance and urged the contractor to evacuate the construction site as its services were no longer needed, as reflected in the disengagement letter.

Speaking with newsmen after the visit to the site, Sangodoyin said the consortium’s contract was terminated after the progress of work was highly unsatisfactory within the timeframe of the contract. He maintained that the work completed was below 10% after over three years of award and over one year after expected day of completion.

The Commissioner said the project was valuable to the state economically and infrastructurally and would be re-awarded to a competent contractor who he said would deliver value and work within the terms of agreement and time frame of contract.

“The circular road is part of the development agenda of governor Makinde, so we won’t abandon it but we have terminated the contract with the contractor on the job and we are going to open another phase to award to a competent contractor,” he said.

Our Reporters

