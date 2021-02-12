News

Ibadan Circular Road: Oyo sacks contractor over poor performance

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The much- awaited Ibadan Circular Road intended to be completed to ease traffic congestion in the Ibadan metropolis has suffered another setback as Oyo State government yesterday announced termination of its contract with contractor handling it over poor and slow performance.

Uponassumptionof office on 29th May, 2019, the Engr. Seyi Makinde’s administration had sustained the contract which his predecessor had had with ENL Consortium, but had to ask it to stop all activities on the construction site with immediate effectfollowingtheinitialnotice of terminationof contracton August 31st, 2020. Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Dahud Sangodoyin, who made the disclosure yesterday visited the construction site to restate the government’s position and urged the contractor to evacuate the construction site as its services were no longer needed as reflected in the disengagement letter.

Speaking with news-men after the visit to the site, Sangodoyin said the consortium’s contract was terminated after the progress of work was highly unsatisfactory within the timeframe of the contract. He maintained that the work completed was below 10% after over three years of award and over one year after expected day of completion. The Commissioner, who said the project was valuable to the state, insisted that the contract would be re-awarded to a competent contractor who would deliver value and work within the terms of agreement and time frame of contract.

“The circular road is part of the development agenda of governor Makinde, so we won’t abandon it but we have terminated the contract with the contractor on the job and we are going to open another phase to award to a competent contractor,” he said. It will be recalled that the 32.2km road was awarded in May 2017, while construction commenced in September 2017 and was scheduled to be completed by 18th March, 2019 before the official contract termination order.

