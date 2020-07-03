Metro & Crime

Ibadan court remands man for allegedly defiling his 3-year-old daughter

An Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 41- year-old man, Effiom Etowa, who allegedly defiled his three-year-old daughter, be remanded in the custody of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
Etowa, who resides in Tinuoye Estate, Ojo, Ibadan, is charged with defilement.
Chief Magistrate Taiwo Oladiran, who did not take the plea of Etowa ordered that he should be remanded in NSCDC custody in Ibadan.
Oladiran said: “Etowa cannot be admitted at Correctional Centre, Agodi, Ibadan, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Etowa is hereby remanded at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Headquarter, Ibadan, pending an advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP),” he said.
Oladiran adjourned the case until July 16 for mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Sunday Ogunremi told the court that Etowa committed the offence on June 15 at Ibadan.
Ogunremi said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 387 Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

Plateau shuts private hospital as patient dies

…17 health workers test positive   Plateau State government has shut down a private hospital, Rayfield Medical Centre, for two weeks following the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the hospital.   One patient died in the hospital while 17 of it’s health workers tested positive for coronavirus.   The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam […]
Human Rights group urges states to domesticate laws to eliminate rape

The Centre for Human Rights and Prevention of Trafficking in Persons has urged Attorneys General of states of the federation to facilitate the domestication of federal gender-based laws in their various states in order to eliminate the alarming prevalence of rape. Executive Director of the Centre Barr. John Tsok, in a press statement issued to […]
Man defiles eight minors in Bauchi

A 28-year-old man, Gwanda Amos, of Unguwan Maryam community in Tarawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State has been arrested for allegedly defiling eight of his nieces. The victims’ ages range from four to eight years.     The Commissioner of Police, Lawal Tanko Jimeta, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists […]

