Ibadan Golf Club suspends activities over Captain’s death

Following the sudden death of the Captain of the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club, Ola Ibironke, popularly known as “Dudu Heritage” on Sunday night, its management has suspended all activities till further notice while flag has been hoisted at half mast.

Dudu Heritage, a socialite, music promoter, and Golf Sport enthusiast slumped and all efforts made by medical peraonnel to resuscitate him proved abortive.

The late socialite who was married to top actress, Bimbo Oshin, had relocated to Ibadan some years ago.

In a statement issued and signed by its executive, the Golf Club management which had broken the bad news, expressed shock, saying: “We are shocked by the sudden demise of our Captain, Mr. Ola Ibironke.

The Course is hereby closed and all club activities are suspended until further notice while the flag will be hoisted at half mast.

“Our prayers are with his family and members of this great Club. Further details will be announced later”, it said.

