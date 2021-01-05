Ibadan: Hoodlums shoot four, steal N800,000 from shop

Hoodlums on Sunday evening unleashed terror on the Oranyan community, Ibadan in Oyo State, and shot four people. The hoodlums, numbering about 100, also vandalised vehicles and looted shops. One of the victims, Badmus Yusuf, said the hoodlums stole N800,000 from his shop.

The fracas, which occurred at Onideore, Ogundipe Street at Oranyan, forced some residents of the area to vacate their residences for fear of being attacked by the hoodlums. One of those shot had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

The National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Nureni Ajijola Anabi, said it took combined efforts of hunters and Amotekun operatives to quell the violence. He said: “It is true. We have even reported the incident at Idi-Aro Police Station. I saw the boys. The young boys carried two guns. They intended to shoot one person but stray bullets hit three other people. When they came at 8pm, we the hunters drove them away. I thought they had gone only for them to regroup. “They came back about midnight. We were helpless because they were running into densely populated areas where we couldn’t shoot. Again, we observed that they were young boys.

How would it sound if we started shooting these minors? We were just shooting into the air to scare them. It was then the Amotekun operatives supported us and we were able to drive them away. But they had vandalised four vehicles and looted seven shops.” At Beyerunka, some hoodlums hijacked the worship of Ogun (the god of iron) and looted seven shops where they stole N800,000 belonging to Badmus Yusuf. The hoodlums also snatched a phone belonging to one of the hunters identified as Amada.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Gbenga Fadeyi, was yet to react to the incident at press time. Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba Police have recovered a three-year-old boy, David Ikechukwu, who was abducted on August 24, 2020, in Abia State. David, who was abducted by child traffickers from his mother’s shop, has been handed over to his parents.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said David, who was allegedly abducted by Ekene Duru, a member of a child trafficking syndicate, was recovered on December 29, 2020. Last month, New Telegraph reported that the police said that efforts were on to recover David, after other children, who were also victims of child trafficking, were recovered.

Chinonso Slyvanus (17) from Umuochalla village in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State, Ekene Duru (31) also from Umuochalla village, Mrs. Rose Okoro (45) of No: 5, OPM Avenue, Port Harcourt, Mrs. Ngozi Ukpai (38) from Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State and Mr. Chidi Okoro, who runs a clinic at Umuode village in Osisioma Local Government Area were arrested as suspected members of the syndicate.

The PPRO, Ogbonna, told our correspondent in Aba that the state Police Commissioner, Mrs. Janet Agbede, had issued directives to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to recover David after the police arrested some of the suspects. Ogbonna said based on the order, the RRS Commander, John-Bull Obioguru, and his men went to work.

According to the PPRO, Ogbonna, after months of vigorous searching, the RRS located the child in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State. He said: “The RRS operation swung into action and recovered the child at Arochukwu in Abia State on December 29, 2020 after they had given him out for illegal adoption at N800,000.

“On January 1, 2021, the parents of David, Mr. Ikechukwu Okoye and Rejoice Okoye, came to RRS in Aba North Local Government Area and the baby was handed to them hale and hearty.”

The father, Okoye, said the manner in which his child was stolen remained unclear and strange to him. He said he was at his workplace on August 21, 2020 when his wife ran to him and told him that his child had been stolen. Okoye said his wife told him a young man came to buy something at her shop and while she was trying to get his balance, the man lured the child with biscuits he bought and stole the child.

The excited father thanked the police for doing a wonderful job. He also urged parents to be careful with the way they leave children with strangers or even some relatives they could not trust. The suspect, Duru, said a woman asked if he could help her steal a child and bring the child to a hotel in Aba. According to him, he granted the woman’s request.

Like this: Like Loading...