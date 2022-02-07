News

Ibadan hosts first-ever Progressive Youth Festival

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The much talked about Progressives Youth Festival took place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium. The event was the first ever political event organised solely by young people and for young people, and the atmosphere at the stadium was electrifying.

 

Youths gathered from far and wide in the South West and Kwara State to hear their counterparts in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) speak about their youth agenda, which entails securing greater youth mainstreaming at different levels of leadership and decision making, both within the party system and in government.

 

This was also as they pointed out the fact that young people have the numbers needed to deliver Nigeria’s next president, and that whoever emerges must be someone willing to serve the interests of the youths. Speakers at the event included Mr John Nene Yahya, the youngest presidential aspirant from Kenya, young political office holders, aspirants as well as business leaders.

 

The event was organised by the South West Caucus of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee under the auspices of the Office of the National Youth Leader. The organisers must be commended for pulling off such a feat, and we hope more young people rise to the occasion by organising meaningfully, in ways devoid of violence and thuggery.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

$1.3bn Malabu oil fraud: Canadian judge okays seizure of Etete’s jet

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A fresh twist to the controversial $1.3 billion Malabu OPL245 oil deal, emerged yesterday, when a Canadian judge, Martin Castonguay, confirmed the seizure and grounding of a luxury private jet purchased by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Chief Dan Etete. The judge ruled that the plane, which landed in Montreal on May 29, must […]
News Top Stories

LGBTQ rights: Biden moves to check Nigeria, others with financial, visa sanctions

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

United States President, Joe Biden, has issued a presidential memo aimed at expanding protections for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and intersex (LGBTQI) people across the world, including Nigeria.   The memo instructs agencies of the US across the world to consider appropriate responses, including the full range of diplomatic tools, […]
News

Alleged fraud: Ex-FIRS boss, returns to EFCC’s custody

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday continued interrogation of former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, over alleged abuse of office and fraud. Fowler’s investigation is in connection with “performance bonus fraud” during his tenure as Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Lagos State Board of Internal Revenue Service, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica