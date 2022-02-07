Ibadan hosts first-ever Progressive Youth Festival

The much talked about Progressives Youth Festival took place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Ibadan at Liberty Stadium. The event was the first ever political event organised solely by young people and for young people, and the atmosphere at the stadium was electrifying.

Youths gathered from far and wide in the South West and Kwara State to hear their counterparts in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) speak about their youth agenda, which entails securing greater youth mainstreaming at different levels of leadership and decision making, both within the party system and in government.

This was also as they pointed out the fact that young people have the numbers needed to deliver Nigeria’s next president, and that whoever emerges must be someone willing to serve the interests of the youths. Speakers at the event included Mr John Nene Yahya, the youngest presidential aspirant from Kenya, young political office holders, aspirants as well as business leaders.

The event was organised by the South West Caucus of the APC National Youth Lobby Committee under the auspices of the Office of the National Youth Leader. The organisers must be commended for pulling off such a feat, and we hope more young people rise to the occasion by organising meaningfully, in ways devoid of violence and thuggery.

