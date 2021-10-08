News

Ibadan-Kano, P’Harcourt-Maiduguri, Calabar-Lagos rail lines to be completed before 2023

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that most of the projects embarked upon by his administration will be completed and commissioned before the end of his tenure. Some of the projects include the Ibadan-Kano line, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri line, Calabar-Lagos Coastal rail line. He said that arrangements were underway to complete the Ibadan-Kano Line while work will soon commence on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Line and Calabar-Lagos Coastal Line, which will connect the Southern and Eastern states to themselves and to the North. “Progress is also being made on several power generation, transmission, and distribution projects, as well as off-grid solutions, all aimed towards achieving the national goal of optimizing power supply by 2025.

“I am again happy to report that we continue to make visible progress in our strategic road construction projects like the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, Apapa- Oworonsoki Expressway, Abuja-Kano Expressway, East-West Road and the Second Niger Bridge. “We have made progress on the railway projects connecting different parts of the country. I am glad to report that the Lagos-Ibadan Line is now completed and operational. “The Abuja-Kaduna Line is running efficiently. The Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail Line was finally completed and commissioned over 30 years after its initiation,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll become oasis of peace, security

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will become an oasis of peace, security and prosperity in Africa notwithstanding the current challenges. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo raised this hope in a message he delivered Sunday at the ongoing 108th annual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention holding at the church’s conference Centre along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. […]
News

Buhari urges military, security agencies to forge synergy

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

President Muhammadu Buhari has underscored the urgent need for the echelons of the military and security agencies to “promote and implement comprehensive security philosophies and measures driven by long established principles of synergies. That is in the light of the security challenges in parts of the country. President Buhari gave the charge, yesterday, at graduation […]
News Top Stories

Emefiele: Economy to attain 2.0% growth in 2021

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

…says economy to exit recession in Q1 2021 Nigeria’s current recession is likely to be shortlived as the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has predicted that the country’s economy will not only exit recession by the first quarter of next year, but would post 2.0 per cent growth by the end of 2021. CBN Governor, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica