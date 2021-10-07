Ibadan-Kano, P’Harcourt-Maiduguri, Calabar-Lagos rail lines to be completed before 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that most of the projects embarked upon by his administration will be completed and commissioned before the end of his tenure.

Some of the projects include the Ibadan-Kano line, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri line, Calabar-Lagos Coastal rail line.

He said that arrangements were underway to complete the Ibadan-Kano Line while work will soon commence on the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Line and Calabar-Lagos Coastal Line, which will connect the Southern and Eastern States to themselves and to the North.

“Progress is also being made on several power generation, transmission, and distribution projects, as well as off-grid solutions, all aimed towards achieving the national goal of optimizing power supply by 2025.

“I am again happy to report that we continue to make visible progress in our strategic road construction projects like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway, Abuja-Kano Expressway, East-West Road and the Second Niger Bridge.

“We have made progress on the railway projects connecting different parts of the country. I am glad to report that the Lagos-Ibadan Line is now completed and operational.

“The Abuja-Kaduna Line is running efficiently. The Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail Line was finally completed and commissioned over 30 years after its initiation,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...