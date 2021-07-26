Ibadan Mall shut indefinitely over killing of youth by Police

A popular shopping mall, “Palms Mall” on Ring Road, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has been shut down indefinitely due to the killing of a youth by a policeman during a night raid culminating in a clash.

New Telegraph learnt that the policemen stormed the mall at about 8.00 p.m. to arrest some suspected Internet fraudsters who were on a rampage at the mall. They were said to be taking Indian hemp when police arrived at the mall but while arguing with one of the youths, the victim attempted to escape and was shot to prevent his escape. He was said to have been shot in the stomach and died in the process. His corpse was later taken away by the police.

The mall has been shut down indefinitely and taken over by the police as a result of the clash, as according to a source, in the mall: “I first saw it online because I am on leave. I called one of our colleagues who confirmed the incident. The police raided the mall and you know during festivities, many people will come to the mall. In the process, one person was killed.”

But, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Adewale Osifeso (DSP), while reacting, said the incident was a cult-related case, and that comprehensive investigations were on-going to apprehend the culprits.

His words: “It was a case of cult related violence. Comprehensive investigations are on-going to apprehend all the culprits involved. Updates would be provided in due course, please.”

