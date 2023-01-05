Ibadan Mogaji loses title for abusing Olubadan chief

One of the family compounds’ title holders in Ibadanland (Mogaji), Chief Waheed Gbolagade Kosoko of the Mogaji Kosoko Family, has been stripped off his Mogaji title and ordered never to parade himself as one for abusing an Olubadan chief. According to Oladele Ogunsola, Personal Assistant (Media) to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, in a statement in Ibadan yesterday, said the revocation order was contained in a letter dated December 27, 2022, signed by the Secretary to the Olubadan Advisory Council, Kamorudeen Liasu. Entitled;‘Revocationof Appointment as Mogaji Kosoko Family, AgbeniArea, Ibadan’, theMogajiwasaccusedof using abusivelanguageonOtun Balogunof Ibadanland, Chief Tajudeen Ajibola. The letter reads in part: “The attention of the Kabiyesi Olubadan of Ibadanland has been drawn to the acts of mischief, insubordination, use of abusive lanbe guage, as well as threat to the life of Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Chief Tajudeen Abimbola Ajibola, by you.”
