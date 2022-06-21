Ibadan monarch seeks expansion of UI’s admission quota

A call has gone to the Governing Council and management team of the University of Ibadan (UI) to work towards expanding the institution’s admission quota for the undergraduate programmes.

The call was made by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, when the management team of the Nigeria’s premier university, led by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kayode Adebowale visited him at his Alarere residence.

The monarch, who said that the admission of only 4,255 students out of 63,000 applicants in the 2021 admission exercise was not cheering, noted that the thirst for tertiary education among the youths of the country could not be addressed without expansion of the admission quota.

Oba Balogun, according to the statement made available to journalists by his Media Aide, Oladele Ogunsola, acknowledged the emphasis being placed on post-graduate studies by the university, but insisted that “there must be a way to create more rooms for the undergraduates as well, considering the fact that there must be a foundation before erection of building could take place.”

The monarch, however, commended the growth of the 74-year-old university, describing it as a pride of not only Ibadanland, but that of entire Nigeria. He, therefore, enjoined his visitors to address the issue of incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which he said “is fast eroding the confidence of the international community in our degree programmes.”

The Vice-Chancellor had earlier in his speech inundated the monarch and others with the developmental strides made by the institution since January, 1948, when it took off with 104 students compared to 2021 when the university admitted 4,255 students, and from just two small halls of residence then to 12 existing halls presently, with another 21 halls under construction.

“Our capacity, resources, reach and influence have continued to wax stronger and stronger. And, we know one of the reasons for this. When a tenant prospers, he or she should know that it is because the landlord has created a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for him or her,” prof. Adebowale said.

Expressing gratitude to the monarch and his predecessors for their roles in the growth of the institution, the Vice-Chancellor noted further that “besides our fathers, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) has remained a strong pillar of support to our university over the years.”

While eulogising the monarch, who he said ascended the most important position in Ibadanland and one of the topmost important traditional positions in Nigeria, he said: “Your Majesty, you are a man of destiny, and anyone, who has followed your trajectory would easily know that. I pray that the Almighty will bless our father with good health, long life, wisdom, peace and prosperity.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...