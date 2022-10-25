Ibadan North: Jubilation as Rep Akinremi gifts constituent’s cash, medical kits

Electorates from Ibadan North Federal Constituency, have showered encomiums on their representative at the National Assembly, Hon. Prince Olaide Akinremi following the launch of a healthcare access initiative to hundreds beneficiaries of the constituency.

Akinremi, who currently represents the zone at 9th House of Representatives, had on Monday distributed medical kits, sums of cash grants in addition to enrolling 300 constituents on a health insurance scheme for a period of one year.

Giving reasons, Akinremi explained that the initiative is in fulfilment of his healthcare agenda set out since his election in 2019 to improve the mental and physical wellbeing of his constituents. Akinremi also known as “Jagaban” stressed that he was motivated by his zeal to grant access to healthcare to his constituents especially those in the grassroots.

The exercise attracted the attendance of hundreds of community residents, who converged at the “Jagaban Hall”, Samonda Ibadan venue for the programme’s commencement. Addressing the gathering Akinremi pointed out that the initiative will ameliorate the sufferings of poor amongst his constituents who can’t afford the means to access basic healthcare, while assuring that he will always put the interest of his people first in all his legislative stewardship.

Akinremi said the move will alleviate their challenges: “Our infrastructure and empowerment interventions will mean nothing if our people are not in good health, that’s why we decided to institute this programme targeted at those who can’t afford primary healthcare service.”

Hundreds of beneficiaries among which include the elderly and aged constituents showered praises of appreciation on Olaide , expressing that they have had no form of regrets since they gave their votes to him in 2019, they assured that they are ready to support and re-elect him back to the green chambers in 2023.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...