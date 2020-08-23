Ibadan officer’s killing: Oyo Police on red alert to arrest attackers

Following the killing of a Police Corporal attached to the Ikolaba Police Station, Ibadan, by some yet-to-be identified gunmen Friday night, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday said that its personnel have been on the trail of the killers.

Some hoodlums had attacked two officers attached to the station, who were on duty close to the police station around 9pm.

However, contrary to earlier report that the Division was sacked by hoodlums and the Corporal was killed therein, the Command said the Ikolaba Police Station was not attacked as the officers were on duty close to the station.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said: “At about 9pm August 21, two policemen who were attached to Ikolaba Police Station, who were at the other side of the road of the station, were attacked by hoodlums in a moving vehicle.

“In the process, one Police Corporal was shot dead while one Inspector who was injured is recuperating in the hospital. The hoodlums ran away.

The Police station was not attacked. “Immediately the Commissioner of Police got wind of the incident, he gave the marching order to all Police Tactical teams including SARS, SRS, SKYNET, Federal and Safer Highway patrol teams, Puff Adder team etc. to be on the trail of the hoodlums.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations also went there immediately for on-the-spot assessment of the incident and all Police teams were put on red alert. Efforts are being intensified to arrest the hoodlums”, he told Sunday Telegraph.

