Ibadan: One dies as thugs attempt to burn police station

A young man was shot dead yesterday as policemen and youths joined forces to repel attacks on a police station in Ibadan, Oyo State. Armed thugs had invaded Mokola Police Station in the Ibadan metropolis in order to set it ablaze.

But youths in the area mobilised and prevented the hoodlums from torching the station.

The yet-to-be-identified young man was shot dead during the encounter with the arsonists. Although it was not clear who shot him dead. Men of Operation Burst later arrived to put the situation under control. The Director-General (DG) of Operation Burst, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), later confirmed the incident on a radio programme.

He, however, said normalcy had returned to Mokola and its environs. When asked about measures put in place to forestall attacks on health institutions, Ajibola said security had been beefed up at the University College Hospital (UCH) and other health institutions.

