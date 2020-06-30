Ibadan philanthropist, Bode Akindele, dies at 87

A foremost Ibadan businessman and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele died in Lagos yesterday. He was 87.

The Parakoyi of Ibadanland was the Chairman of ARAMED Medical Centre built along Lagos Ibadan Expressway Ibadan. He built it some years ago to assist human kind in the society. It was named after his mother as it stands for Alhaja Rabiatu Adedigba Medical Centre and has been serving as the healing ministry of Bode Akindele Foundation.

Confirming the demise, Oloye Lekan Alabi, another Olubadan Chief said “the death of Chief Bode Akindele is shocking to me. He did not show any sign of illness lately. Ibadan will surely miss him.”

Also commenting, the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, yesterday described the death as a great loss to Oyo State and indeed, Nigeria, noting that he was a worthy elder statesman and someone who was genuinely interested in the wellbeing of others.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, the governor said that the late businessman would be sorely missed as he had contributed in no small measure to the growth of the state and his community.

The governor said: “The news of the death of our revered elder statesman, Chief Bode Akindele, the Parakoyi of Ibadanland and chairman, Modandola Group, came to us as a shock

