News Top Stories

Ibadan poly lecturer, 3 others die in Oyo auto accident

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Tragedy struck on Thursday along Iseyin-Oyo Road when a vehicle conveying a lecturer of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Architect Kola Oladunjoye, and some other members of the Tertiary Institutions Trust Fund (TETFUND) was involved in an accident and plunged into the Odo Ogun River.

Oladunjoye was the immediate past Head of Department of Architecture in the institution, though the identities of the three others have not been made public yet as at the time of filing this report. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Oladunjoye and the trio went to Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki for an official assignment. He was said to be the driver of the vehicle.

A source said: “They are Tetfund officials who were on official assignment at The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. The team also included a staff of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.” Another staff of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “We identified Architect Kola Oladunjoye, our immediate past Head of Department of Architecture. “He went to Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, for a programme. He went with his professional team.

“We are yet to identify the others who may probably not be our staff. So, sad but who are we to question God? “It is very disheartening that The Poly, Ibadan lost another gem in a fatal motor accident along Saki Road in person of Architect Oladunjoye of the Architecture Department. May his soul rest in peace.”

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, said that the institution’s Rector, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi, and the entire staff of the institution mourned the death of one of its best hands.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sirika wades into Bristow, pilots face-off as Labour Ministry, NAAPE meet

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has intervened in the protracted industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Air Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) which has paralysed activities at Bristow Helicopters. According to NAAPE, the Minister pleaded with the unions to sheathe their swords pending the determination/outcome of a meeting at […]
News

China congratulates Biden, but few US policy changes seen

Posted on Author Reporter

  China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to make few changes to U.S. policy in conflicts with Beijing over trade, technology and security. China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng that congratulated Biden last weekend after he and vice presidential running […]
News

APC to USA: Your democratic ethos diminishing

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress has condemned the United States of America recent election riot, stating that its democratic ethics was diminishing.   The party stated this yesterday in a statement signed by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe in Abuja.   In the statement, he said: “The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica