Ibadan poly lecturer, 3 others die in Oyo auto accident

Tragedy struck on Thursday along Iseyin-Oyo Road when a vehicle conveying a lecturer of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Architect Kola Oladunjoye, and some other members of the Tertiary Institutions Trust Fund (TETFUND) was involved in an accident and plunged into the Odo Ogun River.

Oladunjoye was the immediate past Head of Department of Architecture in the institution, though the identities of the three others have not been made public yet as at the time of filing this report. Saturday Telegraph gathered that Oladunjoye and the trio went to Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki for an official assignment. He was said to be the driver of the vehicle.

A source said: “They are Tetfund officials who were on official assignment at The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. The team also included a staff of The Polytechnic, Ibadan.” Another staff of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “We identified Architect Kola Oladunjoye, our immediate past Head of Department of Architecture. “He went to Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, for a programme. He went with his professional team.

“We are yet to identify the others who may probably not be our staff. So, sad but who are we to question God? “It is very disheartening that The Poly, Ibadan lost another gem in a fatal motor accident along Saki Road in person of Architect Oladunjoye of the Architecture Department. May his soul rest in peace.”

Confirming the incident yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, Ibadan, Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, said that the institution’s Rector, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi, and the entire staff of the institution mourned the death of one of its best hands.

