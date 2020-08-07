News

Ibadan Poly reviews tuition to cushion COVID-19 devastating impacts

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

In view of harrowing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general public and the education sector in particular, the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has declared that effort was being put in place to review the school fees of the students downward in the institution. Making this disclosure was the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Professor Kunle Akinyemi, while speaking with journalists at the end of the Council meeting with the management. He said the decision was necessary to assist the students and parents cope with the negative effects of the pandemic. Akinyemi, who maintained that the coronavirus had negative effects on the economy of both corporate organizations and the individuals said that the school fees would be adjusted in order to meet the challenges. He said: “You know this Coronavirus has affected everybody.

I will not really promise. That this Council will reduce school fees so that we can attract students. As much as possible, we will not go higher than we should go because we want to retain students. “I am assuring you that the council will review the school to ensure that it is not out of hand for parents and students of the institution. This council will be magnanimous to review the school fees of the institution. But the most important thing is that we are going to ensure a very conducive environment in terms of infrastructure and other facilities.

“We placed premium on welfare of the staff and workers of the institution. The council has approved the pending promotion of staff of the institution. We approved the promotions across board: the academic staff, non-academic staff, junior staff and senior staff.

The promotions have been approved and ratified. “So, people are happy now that their pending promotions have been approved and ratified.” Meanwhile, Oyo State government has announced readiness of the State’s Teaching Service Commission (Oyo TESCOM) to conduct computer- based test (CBT) for all candidates applying for teaching appointment, starting from Tuesday 11th August, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obama slams Trump for his ‘shambolic’, ‘mean-spirited approach’ to governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Barack Obama slammed current President Donald Trump for his “shambolic, disorganized, mean-spirited approach to governance” and for labeling a “deadly disease” like COVID-19 as “fake news.” Obama spoke at a virtual grassroots fundraiser Tuesday with former Vice President Joe Biden in their first joint appearance for the Biden campaign. Obama formally endorsed his […]
News

Bitumen exploitation begins in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

Adewale Momoh AKURE After years of bottleneck, exploitation of bitumen has finally set to commenced in the southern part of Ondo State following mobilisation to site of heavy duty equipment required to mine the untapped natural resources.   The exploitation would be carried out by an indigenous company, South West Bitumen Exploration Limited (SWB) as […]
News

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu mourn ex-Oyo gov

Posted on Author Temitope Ogunbanke and Lawrence Olaoye

State’s flag to fly at half-Mast       President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Oyo State over the passing of a former governor, Abiola Ajimobi, whose contributions to the development of the state, and nation, will always be remembered. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: