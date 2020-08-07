Ibadan Poly reviews tuition to cushion COVID-19 devastating impacts

In view of harrowing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the general public and the education sector in particular, the Governing Council of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has declared that effort was being put in place to review the school fees of the students downward in the institution. Making this disclosure was the Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Professor Kunle Akinyemi, while speaking with journalists at the end of the Council meeting with the management. He said the decision was necessary to assist the students and parents cope with the negative effects of the pandemic. Akinyemi, who maintained that the coronavirus had negative effects on the economy of both corporate organizations and the individuals said that the school fees would be adjusted in order to meet the challenges. He said: “You know this Coronavirus has affected everybody.

I will not really promise. That this Council will reduce school fees so that we can attract students. As much as possible, we will not go higher than we should go because we want to retain students. “I am assuring you that the council will review the school to ensure that it is not out of hand for parents and students of the institution. This council will be magnanimous to review the school fees of the institution. But the most important thing is that we are going to ensure a very conducive environment in terms of infrastructure and other facilities.

“We placed premium on welfare of the staff and workers of the institution. The council has approved the pending promotion of staff of the institution. We approved the promotions across board: the academic staff, non-academic staff, junior staff and senior staff.

The promotions have been approved and ratified. “So, people are happy now that their pending promotions have been approved and ratified.” Meanwhile, Oyo State government has announced readiness of the State’s Teaching Service Commission (Oyo TESCOM) to conduct computer- based test (CBT) for all candidates applying for teaching appointment, starting from Tuesday 11th August, 2020.

