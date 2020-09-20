News

Ibadan Poly sacks staff over sexual misconduct

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The authorities of The Polytechnic of Ibadan have terminated the appointment of Mr. Ajadi Kelani Ojo Omotosho, a lecturer in the Department  of Urban and Regional Planning of the 50-year-old institution over sexual misconduct.

 

According to the termination letter signed by the Registrar of the Institution, Mrs Fawole M.T., a copy of which Sunday Telegraph  obtained, the lecturer was sacked for his involvement in the act of misconduct which resulted in embarrassing and tarnishing the image of the institution.

 

In the letter which was dated September 15, 2020, the Governing Council approved the immediate termination of the appointment of Omotosho with effect from Friday, September 11.

 

The council urged the lecturer to hand over all the properties of the institution in his possession to the Head of Department.

