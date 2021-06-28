Ibadan Poly suspends academic activities over insecurity

Metro & Crime

Authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday suspended academic and other related activities in the face of growing concern over insecurity.

 

This is contained in a statement made available to the New Telegraph by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adewole Soladoye.

However, irrespective of the decision, the management indicated that the development would not affect the ongoing second semester examination.

 

The statement signed by the institution’s Registrar, Mrs. Modupe Fawale, added that the current security situation would be reviewed following which appropriate decisions would be taken.

 

“The effort is to monitor the security temperature within the institution and its environment,”

 

Fawale said. The registrar disclosed that academic activities, including conferences, seminars and workshops in the institution had, tentatively, been suspended.

 

She said: “The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan have suspended all public activities, including conferences, seminars and workshops in the institution and its environment until further notice, apart from the ongoing second semester examinations.”

